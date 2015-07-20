51 Wordpress Key Facts And Figures You Need To Know [Infographic]Posted by stevejwilliams under Online Marketing
From https://www.buzzandtips.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on February 3, 2018 4:09 pm
Our infographic reveals WordPress key facts and figures. Do you know which celebrities and brands are using WordPress? Or, what are the main causes of WordPress hack attacks? It's all in there, enjoy!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug
The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 51 minutes ago
Thank you so much for sharing!
6 hours ago
2 hours 23 minutes ago
The infographic is about WordPress.org (not controlled via Automattic)
(+) Automattic makes money on WordPress.com by selling advertising on free sites. More info about the difference between the two WordPress (the .com and the .org):
http://www.wpbeginner.com/beginners-guide/who-owns-wordpress-and-how-does-wordpress-make-money/
(+) Yes, I do use WordPress.org
(+) Sweden -- surprise! They are on WordPress, see:
https://builtwith.com/sweden.se
How is your tea book coming?
-steve