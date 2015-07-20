18
Our infographic reveals WordPress key facts and figures. Do you know which celebrities and brands are using WordPress? Or, what are the main causes of WordPress hack attacks? It's all in there, enjoy!




Written by FreedomBlogger1125
1 hour 51 minutes ago

Super helpful information on WordPress!

Thank you so much for sharing!
Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Steve: Do you know how Automatic is earning its revenue? Do you use Wordpress? I didn't know that Sweden's official site is built on Wordpress.
Written by stevejwilliams
2 hours 23 minutes ago

Hi Martin,

The infographic is about WordPress.org (not controlled via Automattic)

(+) Automattic makes money on WordPress.com by selling advertising on free sites. More info about the difference between the two WordPress (the .com and the .org):

http://www.wpbeginner.com/beginners-guide/who-owns-wordpress-and-how-does-wordpress-make-money/

(+) Yes, I do use WordPress.org

(+) Sweden -- surprise! They are on WordPress, see:

https://builtwith.com/sweden.se

How is your tea book coming?

-steve
