16
Vote
5 Comment

5 Ways to Fertilize Your Online Garden

5 Ways to Fertilize Your Online Garden Avatar Posted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://www.entrepreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on April 4, 2017 11:47 pm
Over the course of the past decade, whenever people find out I run my writing business online, they muse about having a website, too. Your website is like a garden for your business. Here are five steps to making that business grow.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 30 minutes ago

David: So, how do you weed out bad crops in your online garden? ;)
- 0 +



Written by GrowMap
2 days ago

Good tip about tagging links. It is so irritating that Google Analytics not only does not tell you what keywords someone searched on, but also often doesn't even tell you where the visitor came from. We have to get better at tracking or use a different analytics program. Unfortunately, many of them only pull data from Google Analytics, so they can't give you any more insights - just make things easier to find.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
1 day 2 hours 53 minutes ago

Ideally, one would always want to know which search term leads somebody to which page. It tells you a lot more than just SEO. It tells you what frame of mind they are in. It can also tell you who they are. And it can tell you how to tweak your page for better SEO and for better conversions.
- 0 +



Written by alexshu
2 days ago

I'm a firm believer in easy contact pages. E-commerce sites made convoluted contact pages or the shocking absence of contact pages popular, sadly. So obvious what they're doing! They don't want to hear from you - ever.

Great points re: mobile users. As for FAQs being somewhat passé, I'm unsure I'd use that word to describe FAQs. Having one indicates you're aware of what people ask. I guess the whole concept of a FAQ needs a bit of a refresh to somehow give them more of a modern pep/life, for lack of a better term.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
1 day 15 hours ago

The easier you make things for your visitors, the more likely they'll do what you want. That goes for writing, for user experience, for finding information - for pretty much everything.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Focuses on Coaching

Though she is a consummate professional with years of experience in the corporate world, her business clients today all … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop