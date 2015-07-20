Do you want to drive results to your blog or website this year? At the start of a new year I like to look back on the past year. I delve into what worked and what didn’t work so well here on Inspire to Thrive.



I try new things here and like to share them with you. You can learn from my mistakes and grow with my successes. In the past we always talked about driving traffic to our blogs. But traffic alone is no longer what is needed to grow your blog or your small business.



After all you spend so much time working on your blog or small business that you no longer want to waste any time. You want to see results not just traffic coming to your site now!

