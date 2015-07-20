It’s the dream of every blogger to write a post that gets picked up by social media and goes around the Internet like a fast-moving fire. We see these viral topics all the time. It might be a video of a baby laughing or an article about a mom creating storybook photos.



Trying to break the code and understand what will go viral and what won’t can seem like an insurmountable task. Fortunately, by studying what others have done and sticking to some tried and true techniques, you’ll have a good chance of tapping into what readers want to read and want to share with others.

