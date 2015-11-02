Video is dominating marketing these days. Every social channel is clamoring to get your video content. Video, when done properly, can capture and convert a user better than static content or even images.



Explainer videos are just that, video that explains a concept, product, function, process, etc. Where a 1,000 words might be necessary to explain a concept, a 30 second video could do it quicker, better, and with better engagement.



Don’t believe me? Take a look at some of these stats from a recent WordStream article on video marketing:

