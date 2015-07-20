Social media marketing slip-ups can happen. But you can avoid them with keeping the following tips in mind.



Social media marketing stays at the core of online marketing services. In fact, social media users are anticipated to grow to 2.5 billion by the end of 2018!



The leading businesses are leveraging social media to widen the reach to the target users, enhance interaction, and garner users’ feedback. In addition businesses need to get the smart insights and improve the brand’s presence.



There are a lot of social platforms today. Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn and more are ones that businesses use to execute the social media marketing strategy These platforms have different digital audience penetration and users’ engagement.

