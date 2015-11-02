5 Questions With @JennyHalasz, President Of JLH Marketing And SEO ExpertPosted by jonmikelbailey under Online Marketing
Jenny Halasz is one of those names you see everywhere – well anywhere you expect to find great content about SEO. She’s often the author of some of the best content on Search Engine Land and Search Engine Journal. She can also be seen speaking at conferences like the State of Search Conference, Internet Summit, and PubCon.
And while you may not heard of Jenny before, I guarantee that you can find value in her content. Our clients at Wood Street are often asking us for tips on content marketing and SEO. Many of the answers I give are pulled from Jenny’s articles. So, I think it’s time for you to meet Jenny…
