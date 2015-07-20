17
Vote
1 Comment
Heads up: until some kind of brand new technology appears out of nowhere, content marketing is only going to continue gaining steam. The people who do this well blow everyone else away, to the tune of 7.8 times more site-traffic than those who lag behind. These tips will help you do what personal narrative does: evoke emotions, create memories, and engage your audience.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Daniel: Do you have examples of small businesses that are using all these marketing activities?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web

The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop