18
Vote
1 Comment
We’ve been discussing the interesting rise of chatbots as a sales tool, and how chatbots currently have around 10x better open/interaction rates than email. This has led to some pointed questions, such as, "So what types of communication are better through a chatbot than email? If my business wants to use a chatbot, what should we change? Because email is working pretty great for us."

If email is working for you, good! Keep using email marketing. But chatbots can accomplish things in real time in a way that a flurry of emails cannot do. Here are several examples of the different chatbot features that companies are creating to take communication several steps beyond the standard email.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Fascinating what the chatbots could accomplish!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers

If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop