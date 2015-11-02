5 Chatbot Features That Accomplish What Email Can'tPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
We’ve been discussing the interesting rise of chatbots as a sales tool, and how chatbots currently have around 10x better open/interaction rates than email. This has led to some pointed questions, such as, "So what types of communication are better through a chatbot than email? If my business wants to use a chatbot, what should we change? Because email is working pretty great for us."
If email is working for you, good! Keep using email marketing. But chatbots can accomplish things in real time in a way that a flurry of emails cannot do. Here are several examples of the different chatbot features that companies are creating to take communication several steps beyond the standard email.
