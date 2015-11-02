If you think your marketing campaign should be just about getting everyone's attention, you may be very wrong indeed. Marketing consultant John Jantsch has a surprising list of questions you may not have considered before. But don't develop your next marketing campaign before having a look.
4 Surprising Questions Your Marketing Team Should Be AskingPosted by HeatherStone under Online Marketing
From https://www.linkedin.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 29, 2017 10:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments