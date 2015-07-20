20
If video isn't part of your marketing strategy in 2018 — it should be!

Video content consumption is reaching the highest point in the last few years. The year 2018 is not an exception for that. Cisco predicted that by 2021, videos will make up 82% of global internet traffic.


The way people use Internet is completely different now. Regular content marketing just won’t cut the way it used to, especially for Business-to-Consumer (B2C) companies.

This Video Marketing In 2018 Infographic will help you benefit from video in 2018.




