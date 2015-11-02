17
Vote
0 Comment
Today’s fragmented digital landscape makes it harder than ever for businesses to connect with the right customer at the right time, much less distribute the right information. As a result, many companies have developed a fragmented digital marketing strategy. Their short-term strategy produces quick wins: a Facebook contest boosts company page likes, a promoted post drives downloads for a white paper. While these quick wins are great, they don’t always translate into sales. That’s because there’s a fundamental misalignment between short and long-term inbound strategy. What happens when the Facebook contest ends or after the white paper gets downloaded?






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities

From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop