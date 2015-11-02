Today’s fragmented digital landscape makes it harder than ever for businesses to connect with the right customer at the right time, much less distribute the right information. As a result, many companies have developed a fragmented digital marketing strategy. Their short-term strategy produces quick wins: a Facebook contest boosts company page likes, a promoted post drives downloads for a white paper. While these quick wins are great, they don’t always translate into sales. That’s because there’s a fundamental misalignment between short and long-term inbound strategy. What happens when the Facebook contest ends or after the white paper gets downloaded?





