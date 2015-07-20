17
3 Reasons Timestamped Blog Posts May Perform Better

3 Reasons Timestamped Blog Posts May Perform Better
Google drives the vast majority of content creation - how the search engine giant responds to, indexes, and places various pieces of content steers the practice as a whole. Google is in turn driven by the individual searcher: you can bet if searchers are gravitating towards a content format, it will be in a cheerfully-named algorithm update sooner or later. Throughout those recent cheerfully-named updates, one constant has emerged without showing any signs of slowdown: freshness. In fact, so much emphasis is placed on fresh, original content that it spawned a variety of must-haves in marketing: content calendars, social media campaigns, page updates and so on.

So where does that leave dated blog posts? In a prime spot for capturing reader trust and engagement.






Comments


Written by 21Handshake
1 hour 14 minutes ago

We did have them timestamped and are testing without currently just to see if it works. We like to test ideas on our stuff before implementing on clients.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
55 minutes ago

That it is a good strategy! Best premises with your test! As I said, I am in favor of timestamped blog posts.

I know that several online marketing blogs have "removed" the timestamp as they want to have evergreen content showing up for the search engines.

Again, I think a blog should have the latest post on the top with a timestamp and a comment section. That are some of the ingredients of a a blog. I know that plenty of blogs have removed the comment section for several valid reasons.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 3 minutes ago

Personally, I think you should timestamp your blog posts. I started blogging in 2002, and then the timestamp was a default feature. Do you have timestamped posts on 21 Handshake blog?
- 0 +



