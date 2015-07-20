3 Reasons Timestamped Blog Posts May Perform BetterPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
Google drives the vast majority of content creation - how the search engine giant responds to, indexes, and places various pieces of content steers the practice as a whole. Google is in turn driven by the individual searcher: you can bet if searchers are gravitating towards a content format, it will be in a cheerfully-named algorithm update sooner or later. Throughout those recent cheerfully-named updates, one constant has emerged without showing any signs of slowdown: freshness. In fact, so much emphasis is placed on fresh, original content that it spawned a variety of must-haves in marketing: content calendars, social media campaigns, page updates and so on.
So where does that leave dated blog posts? In a prime spot for capturing reader trust and engagement.
I know that several online marketing blogs have "removed" the timestamp as they want to have evergreen content showing up for the search engines.
Again, I think a blog should have the latest post on the top with a timestamp and a comment section. That are some of the ingredients of a a blog. I know that plenty of blogs have removed the comment section for several valid reasons.
