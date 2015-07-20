18
Vote
1 Comment
Solar eclipses may not happen every day, but other promotional opportunities certainly do. Make sure your small business is taking advantage of appropriate tie-ins and using them to score some free publicity.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Jon: I have to check out National Day Calendar now and then, in order to get tips on things and events I can create relate to through my social media activities.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

David Siteman Garland: Building a Community

When David Siteman Garland launched his online community and TV show, he had very few fans. "Back then only my … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop