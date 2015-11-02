E-commerce is a booming, constantly-transforming industry.



Mobile shopping is steadily but surely gaining pace in terms of global online sales. In alignment, the leaders of digital retail are continuously innovating their service offerings with the freshest groundbreaking tech — and chatbots are the latest “must-have.”



Chatbots are a relatively new type of software that talk to and/or converse with customers (existing and potential) through messaging applications.



Here are the three biggest reasons why your e-commerce brand needs to start investing in chatbot technology ASAP…and the tools required to build them.

