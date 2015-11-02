Traditional marketing focuses on “top of the funnel” activity. The mission for this type of marketing is simple: generate qualified leads who will convert into customers. Increasingly, however, companies are recognizing that’s simply not enough.
Today’s small businesses are beginning to recognize that customer retention is just as important as customer acquisition. The case for retaining current customers is pretty clear: it costs between four to ten times more to sell to a new customer than it does to an existing customer. On average, repeat customers spend 67 percent more.
3 Benefits of a B2B Growth Marketing Mindset
From http://blog.21handshake.com
