As Google constantly amends their ranking algorithms website owners continue to look for creative ways to make their website rank higher and stand out in the serps.



But despite Google’s warnings that certain techniques are not allowed we still see a number of black hat techniques in use today.



To help you stay on the right side of Google the guys at Red Website Design recently created this infographic.



It explains 25 techniques that could land you in hot water and get your site removed from Google’s rankings altogether.

