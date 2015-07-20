28
Vote
1 Comment
As Google constantly amends their ranking algorithms website owners continue to look for creative ways to make their website rank higher and stand out in the serps.

But despite Google’s warnings that certain techniques are not allowed we still see a number of black hat techniques in use today.

To help you stay on the right side of Google the guys at Red Website Design recently created this infographic.

It explains 25 techniques that could land you in hot water and get your site removed from Google’s rankings altogether.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Put on the white SEO hat! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop