162 Beautiful Ecommerce Site Designs To Inspire & Awe in 2017Posted by wmharris101 under Online Marketing
From https://www.bigcommerce.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 23, 2017 10:09 am
Don’t make your customers think! In a sea of hungry competition, it is vital customers are presented with clear navigation, well-merchandised products and an easy flow to checkout. These factors add up to create an intuitive, visual shopping experience that leads to higher conversions and lower cart abandonment. Additionally, customers will remember a positive experience and are more likely to return in the future.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments