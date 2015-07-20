If you’re wondering how to write a catchy lead for your blog post, then stay tuned. I’ll show you how to craft blog post openings that keep your audience reading. But first, let me address the big elephant in the room: if your headline sucks, what I’m about to share with you will never work. So, let’s assume your headline is strong. To follow it up, here are 13 powerful blog post openings that will keep your audience reading.

