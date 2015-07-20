10 Visual Content Marketing Trends that will Dominate Social Media in 2017 (infographic)Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Online Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 25, 2017 3:21 am
Recently, Venngage interviewed over 300 online marketers to collect data on visual marketing strategies and try to predict trends in the upcoming year. Stock photos and infographics were used most often, but other multimedia like charts and videos also performed well. If you're interested in boosting your marketing strategy this year, here are some key insights that could help you dominate in your industry.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"
Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments