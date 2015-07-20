18
What is a Content Marketing Engine? It is the processes, tools and people that deliver consistent, targeted, high quality content in a variety of media formats.
A content engine can include blog content, eBooks, webinars, infographics, videos, slideshares and slidesets.

Content Marketing, done well, fuels your digital hub by building a “content engine” to drive people to your business. Keeping your engine tuned up with a rich mix of content types helps to keep things running smoothly. Smoothly enough that people want to come back more than once to visit your digital offerings.



Written by lyceum
Lisa: Which element do you think is the hardest to get right, in a changing world?
