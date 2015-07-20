What is a Content Marketing Engine? It is the processes, tools and people that deliver consistent, targeted, high quality content in a variety of media formats.

A content engine can include blog content, eBooks, webinars, infographics, videos, slideshares and slidesets.



Content Marketing, done well, fuels your digital hub by building a “content engine” to drive people to your business. Keeping your engine tuned up with a rich mix of content types helps to keep things running smoothly. Smoothly enough that people want to come back more than once to visit your digital offerings.

