16
Vote
0 Comment

10 Effective Affiliate Recruitment Techniques

10 Effective Affiliate Recruitment Techniques - https://www.amnavigator.com Avatar Posted by prussakov under Online Marketing
From https://www.amnavigator.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 15, 2018 12:52 pm
If you have an affiliate marketing program, make sure you utilize these techniques for affiliate identification and onboarding:

1. Competitive Intelligence
2. Satisfied Customers
3. Influencers & Opinion Leaders
4. Platforms You're On
5. Cross-Program
6. Second Tier
7. Affiliate Program Directories
8. Replication
9. Related Verticals
10. Paid Ads



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream

Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop