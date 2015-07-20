Designing CTAs is a skill in itself. Given the fact that humans have a shorter attention span than a humble Goldfish, a CTA must capture a visitor’s attention as fast as possible. Also, a CTA must be in-tune with other elements on the page and must be effectively designed.



A great CTA is a combination of great text and an effective design. To give you a dose of inspiration for designing CTAs, we’ve listed out 15 CTAs that totally nail it!

