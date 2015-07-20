Secure Socket Layer (SSL) Certificate is an important tool every website owner should have if you want to build a website.



Why? Because it tells people and potential customers that your website is trustworthy and reputable and that your business is legitimate.



And more importantly, it means your website is safe to protect a customer’s’ sensitive data.



If you don’t have an SSL certificate, then you need to get one as soon as possible. More and more businesses are making sure that their website is SSL certified as search engines such as Google will flag those without one as being “Not secure”.



Google announced that starting in July 2018, Chrome browser will label all websites not using HTTPS encryption as “not secure”.

