Residents of Puerto Rico voted to become the 51st state in the Union Sunday. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will come to pass. But if it does, it could lead to some interesting opportunities for businesses large and small.

In the referendum, 97 percent of voters supported statehood. But only 23 percent of Puerto Ricans actually participated in the vote. And since it was a non-binding referendum, Congress is not under any obligation to actually act on the results.

