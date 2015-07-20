27
Vote
1 Comment

When Christmas Decorations Go Wrong!

When Christmas Decorations Go Wrong! Avatar Posted by SPCowan under News
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on December 20, 2017 3:04 pm
Kit Out My Office, an online retailer of office furniture, have compiled an anonymous list of the worst office Christmas decorations in the UK for 2017. Could your office/workplace be included on this list of shame?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Scary stuff! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales

It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop