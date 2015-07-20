17
Two Twitter Chats on Tap for Week of February 20

Want to learn how to grow your online business without attending any expensive conferences or taking time consuming courses?
Well, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s National Entrepreneurship Week is also coming up quickly. And the week long celebration includes a Twitter chat February 20 and more online and in-person events throughout the country.
And that’s not the only online event of the week. On February 22, Small Business Trends is hosting a FedEx sponsored Twitter chat where entrepreneurs can share tips and learn from one another, all on the subject of growing a small business.
You can read more about these events and more in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming events that could help you grow your small business in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.




