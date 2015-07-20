19
Twitter will soon be removing accounts belonging to individuals who have managed to avoid a prior suspension.

In addition, Twitter will be suspending accounts that were previously suspended for abusive behavior.



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Good to hear that Twitter is doing some house cleaning!
