On Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. EDT, join Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends), small business branding and technology expert Ramon Ray (@ramonray) and bestselling author, small business columnist and speaker Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss). The chat will be moderated by Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) Executive Editor, Content Strategies at Inc. Magazine.
These three experts will discuss preparing your small business for the holiday season in a Twitter chat sponsored by The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore).
Follow along by searching and using the hashtag #HolidayBizPrep.
Join Us for The UPS Store #HolidayBizPrep Twitter Chat and Make Sure Your Business is ReadyPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 1 day 9 hours ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on August 15, 2017 5:31 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments