According to the Small Business Index, a recent survey of 1,000 small business owners by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there’s a lot of confidence in the small business community; but, it’s tempered by concerns about the economy.

In fact, the Index found that 60.6 percent of small business owners have a positive outlook for their company and the environment in which they operate. The insights go even deeper than that, though, and reveal the areas where small business owners are feeling more confident.

