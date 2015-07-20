17
How Blockchain Could Change the World

Blockchain is more than just bitcoin. In this article, we look at how blockchain technology is being used to create distributed ledgers that many believe have the potential to transform how we do business. But where is the technology today? We separate speculation from reality.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 30 minutes ago

It will be interesting to follow the development. I look forward to the day when blockchain is backed by real money, i.e., gold and silver.
