How Blockchain Could Change the WorldPosted by HiringHQ under News
From https://www.upwork.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on July 6, 2017 2:14 pm
Blockchain is more than just bitcoin. In this article, we look at how blockchain technology is being used to create distributed ledgers that many believe have the potential to transform how we do business. But where is the technology today? We separate speculation from reality.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 30 minutes ago