I’ve done a few name tag cartoons before, but this one was a challenge.
You have to place the “camera” further away to show all of the tags, but they also need to read as name tags with different names.
There was plenty of zooming and cropping and squinting involved, but I think it turned out well. And I got to put in some family names too!
