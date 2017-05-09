Google Cracks down on Secure - Why You Need an HTTPS Site NowPosted by 21Handshake under News
From http://blog.21handshake.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 9, 2017 6:07 am
So much goes into creating a fantastic website - the right content, relevant images, descriptive metadata - that an attractive finished product can lull site owners into a false sense of security. After all, if your site is engaging, mobile-responsive, and hitting all the right keywords, you're golden, right? Not if Google has anything to say about it. Beginning in early 2017, the search engine giant has started "cracking down" on sites that lack an "Https://" in their url, damaging their search engine results page placement and highlighting the security shortfalls to a hyper-aware, tech-savvy audience of billions. Unfortunately, the path from a Chrome SSL warning to a dip in views, visitors, and sales is a depressingly short one.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream
Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 24 minutes ago