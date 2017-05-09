17
So much goes into creating a fantastic website - the right content, relevant images, descriptive metadata - that an attractive finished product can lull site owners into a false sense of security. After all, if your site is engaging, mobile-responsive, and hitting all the right keywords, you're golden, right? Not if Google has anything to say about it. Beginning in early 2017, the search engine giant has started "cracking down" on sites that lack an "Https://" in their url, damaging their search engine results page placement and highlighting the security shortfalls to a hyper-aware, tech-savvy audience of billions. Unfortunately, the path from a Chrome SSL warning to a dip in views, visitors, and sales is a depressingly short one.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 24 minutes ago

I need to get the extra "s" on my sites, but I wonder how much it will cost to get this feature?
