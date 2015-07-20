Florida SBDC Offering Assistance to Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane IrmaPosted by lyceum under News
This week, the recovery from devastating Hurricane Irma continues in Florida.
Small businesses remain closed or are struggling to re-open. And small business owners are faced with no electricity, limited cell service, damaged or destroyed properties, and limited resources to do anything about it.
According to Dun&Bradstreet, 2,111,467 potentially impacted businesses were identified by FEMA across 48 counties in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
That’s why the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is teaming up with disaster recovery specialists to lend a hand — and two RVs — to help get small businesses up and running again. Throughout this week, a pair of Mobile Assist Centers (MACs) are literally rolling across stricken areas of Florida hooking up small business owners in need.
