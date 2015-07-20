Can The Sharing Economy Survive?Posted by SPCowan under News
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on August 4, 2017 10:21 am
André Roque, co-founder of Homeit, asks if the Sharing Economy can survive?
What does the future hold?
What does the future hold?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"
We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
5 hours ago