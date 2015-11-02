16
Over the past 20 years, the Internet has significantly changed how business is done throughout the world.

But at least one element has remained consistent through two decades — company reputations.

Before the Internet, a company's reputation relied almost entirely on word-of-mouth recommendations, surveys, and consumer data.

In the age of the Internet, all of that takes place online in the form of reviews.

As you'll see in the infographic below, courtesy of WebpageFX, online reviews are crucial to a business's long-term wellbeing.

In fact, more than 90% of consumers now look at online reviews before they buy from a company.

What's that mean for you?

In a nutshell, you could be losing 90% of your potential customers because a few people gave you bad reviews on Google, Yelp, or Facebook.

That's why you — and every other company — need reputation management.




