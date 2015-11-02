Why Your Company’s Online Reputation Matters (infographic)Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on June 15, 2017 2:40 pm
Over the past 20 years, the Internet has significantly changed how business is done throughout the world.
But at least one element has remained consistent through two decades — company reputations.
Before the Internet, a company's reputation relied almost entirely on word-of-mouth recommendations, surveys, and consumer data.
In the age of the Internet, all of that takes place online in the form of reviews.
As you'll see in the infographic below, courtesy of WebpageFX, online reviews are crucial to a business's long-term wellbeing.
In fact, more than 90% of consumers now look at online reviews before they buy from a company.
What's that mean for you?
In a nutshell, you could be losing 90% of your potential customers because a few people gave you bad reviews on Google, Yelp, or Facebook.
That's why you — and every other company — need reputation management.
But at least one element has remained consistent through two decades — company reputations.
Before the Internet, a company's reputation relied almost entirely on word-of-mouth recommendations, surveys, and consumer data.
In the age of the Internet, all of that takes place online in the form of reviews.
As you'll see in the infographic below, courtesy of WebpageFX, online reviews are crucial to a business's long-term wellbeing.
In fact, more than 90% of consumers now look at online reviews before they buy from a company.
What's that mean for you?
In a nutshell, you could be losing 90% of your potential customers because a few people gave you bad reviews on Google, Yelp, or Facebook.
That's why you — and every other company — need reputation management.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments