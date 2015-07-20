By Deborah Sweeney



It seems like every year the internet lights up with a sea of listicles in favor of and against millennials tackling marketing initiatives for businesses. However, as time progresses, it’s also think-piece material that is quickly becoming outdated. Millennials are officially growing up. A recent Goldman Sachs infographic states that the millennial generation will be the biggest in U.S. history, with an estimated 92 million millennials making up the population.

