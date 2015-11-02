Why a Minimalist Logo Can Work Great For Your BusinessPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 1 day 42 minutes ago
Made Hot by: masoncolin on August 23, 2017 1:30 pm
Successful businesses often share a common trait: they have unique, simple, smart logos. How can you achieve the same success as iconic brands, with a logo design or redesign for your business? Here are some tips to help you get started.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments