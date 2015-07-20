17
Vote
1 Comment

Where To Focus Your Marketing Efforts in 2017 - 3Bug Media

Where To Focus Your Marketing Efforts in 2017 - 3Bug Media Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Marketing
From http://3bugmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on January 7, 2017 9:13 pm
Great marketing is the result of constant evaluation and improvement. Most marketing efforts suck in the beginning, the difference between poor marketers and great ones is that they learn from their mistakes. Unfortunately, many small businesses never learn from their marketing mistakes. They keep doing the same marketing tactics year in and year out, often at the advice of the people selling them advertising, and learn little in the process.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Gary: Which is your favorite form of marketing at the moment?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith

The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop