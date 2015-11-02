When It Comes to Smart Marketing, Be Like a SlothPosted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on April 21, 2017 6:32 pm
Slow is beautiful. If you want to make smart marketing decisions, take a little inspiration from our mindfully slow friend, the sloth.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments