Some weeks are all sunshine and lollipops. This week is not that week.



Actually, all week we’ve been warning you of various colorful ways online professionals can shoot themselves in the foot. On Monday, I talked about a bunch of ways (around 30, I think) that people mess things up for themselves when they’re conducting their professional lives on the web. Some of them are silly, and some of them are serious. (I hope you’ll add your own advice in the comments!)

