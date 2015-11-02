Voice search has come a long way since Siri debuted in 2011. By 2020, voice could account for up to 50% of all searches. In this post, we take a look at the state of voice search and what that means for SEO marketers.
What Marketers Should Know About Voice Search OptimizationPosted by HiringHQ under Marketing
From https://www.upwork.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 22, 2018 4:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments