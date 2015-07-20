Good content isn’t a moving target, in fact there are definitely strategies you can implement to determine if your content is up to snuff. Good content is targeted to the right audience and most importantly it is valuable. What does valuable mean? It means content that answers the primary question in a reader’s mind: What’s in it for me? Good content is also well sourced, and it must be varied, which means you should offer content such as videos, blogs, podcasts, eBooks and interviews.



