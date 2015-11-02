What Fake News Taught Us About the State Of Content MarketingPosted by sh4ddai under Marketing
From http://www.forbes.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on January 2, 2017 11:15 am
Few cultural developments of 2016 have incited as much anger, fear, or insight into our current culture as the rise and acknowledgment of fake news. Fake news is exactly what it sounds like—these are sources and articles that make inaccurate or intentionally misleading claims under the guise of professional journalism.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
6 hours ago