For the past couple of years, influencers have played a major role in promoting brands — both locally and internationally. While some marketing campaigns solely relied on influencers, I noticed that many brands used influencers alongside traditional celebrities. At the same time, I also noticed that more and more businesses are taking a risk to invest in influencer marketing.
What’s the Difference Between Celebrities and Influencers – and Which Does Your Brand Need?Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 12, 2018 9:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?
What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- Legit Tax Deductions for Home-Based Franchise Owners
- Ecommerce Keyword Research Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here’s a Step by Step Guide
- The 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs & How You Can Learn From Them
- The A-Z of Facebook Marketing and Engagement (podcast)
- How to Transform Corporate Culture Effectively
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments