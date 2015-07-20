Useful Smarter Marketing: 18 things you might want to knowPosted by jim kelly under Marketing
From http://oconnorandkelly.ie 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 11, 2017 6:13 pm
As a marketer, you know that the concept of useful marketing is still about connecting people with a brand in the hope that they will buy something.
Have a look at these 18 useful tips for smarter marketing.
Have a look at these 18 useful tips for smarter marketing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments