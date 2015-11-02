17
Vote
0 Comment

Use Content to Attract Consumers Who Are Ready to Buy

Use Content to Attract Consumers Who Are Ready to Buy Avatar Posted by ronsela under Marketing
From https://medium.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on August 30, 2017 9:24 am
Everyone wants to make a good first impression, businesses included, but less than 40% of content marketers are adept at actually ensuring their first impression is a) relevant to their brand, and b) a good first impression.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Frederique Murphy: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Frederique Murphy has wanted to have her own business since she was 11 years old. Back then she was given a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop