The following infographic was developed by the content marketing experts at CopyPress. It spells out the reasons to consider behavioral analysis in your marketing and lays out a system for using customer data to improve your marketing campaigns.
The graphic begins with using data analysis to develop audience personas, which is the first step in any marketing campaign. It then guides you through using first, second, and third party data to set goals, and covers analyzing the data to optimize your marketing and understand the customer journey. Of course, the final step of any marketing campaign is to look at the data once more and evaluate your marketing performance with an eye toward continuously improving.
