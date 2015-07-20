Unlocking Marketing Trends: How to Leverage Micro-InfluencersPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 1 day 3 hours ago
Made Hot by: officiousintermeddler on April 20, 2017 1:45 pm
Influencer marketing continues to be an effective marketing tactic, but celebrity influencers can be very expensive. Given the high cost, how can startups and small businesses actually leverage this marketing strategy? The solution is to use micro-influencers. Here's the WHY and the HOW.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement
Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments