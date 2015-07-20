Trend: Millennials Want Personalized Service (Infographic)Posted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on January 17, 2017 1:52 pm
Millennial customers drives the business world. To keep them engaged, businesses need to offer personalized service. Here is a guide to the trend.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emory Rowland @emoryrowland Provides Lift for Good Guys
Emory Rowland has been helping David face Goliath for some time now. It all started back in 1997, when Rowland launched … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 45 minutes ago