21
Vote
1 Comment

Trend: Millennials Want Personalized Service (Infographic)

Trend: Millennials Want Personalized Service (Infographic) Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on January 17, 2017 1:52 pm
Millennial customers drives the business world. To keep them engaged, businesses need to offer personalized service. Here is a guide to the trend.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Ivan: As an individualist I am for personalized services. I am glad to the the Millennials are in favor of this trend.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Emory Rowland @emoryrowland Provides Lift for Good Guys

Emory Rowland has been helping David face Goliath for some time now. It all started back in 1997, when Rowland launched … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop